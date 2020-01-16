Imdex (ASX:IMD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.50. Imdex shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 350,765 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $594.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.40.

In other news, insider Bernard Ridgeway sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.13), for a total value of A$960,000.00 ($680,851.06).

Imdex Limited provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents drilling fluids, solids removal equipment, downhole instrumentation, and data management and analytical software for drilling optimization and geological modelling.

