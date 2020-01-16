imbrex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $543.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 68% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, imbrex has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $142,991.00 and $543.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

