IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. IHS Markit updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-2.88 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.82-2.88 EPS.

NYSE:INFO opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $79.96.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

