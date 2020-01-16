IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,876,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in IDEX by 558.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.67. 363,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.86. IDEX has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

