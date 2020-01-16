Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 56,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

INVE opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Identiv has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Identiv will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVE. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Identiv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Identiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Identiv by 707.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at $129,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

