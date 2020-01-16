ICON Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.55 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. ICON has a market cap of $70.90 million and $9.55 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Huobi, OKEx and Rfinex. During the last week, ICON has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.03373789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00193475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125942 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 515,820,984 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, COSS, Upbit, Hotbit, ABCC, DragonEX, CoinTiger, Binance, Bitbns, Bithumb, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Rfinex, IDEX, Huobi and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

