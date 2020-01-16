Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. 961,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ichor has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $691.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 81.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ichor by 83.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 20.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 20.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

