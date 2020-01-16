Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Raised to at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ichor has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $895.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ichor by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ichor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ichor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.