ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to at Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

ICFI traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.38. ICF International has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.13 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

In related news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 1,206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

