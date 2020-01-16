ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives $94.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICFI. BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ICF International in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti increased their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at $13,745,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 240.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 415,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 1,206.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 101.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.74. 99,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.28. ICF International has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

