Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Shares Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.25. The company traded as low as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.11, approximately 661,697 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,027,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

