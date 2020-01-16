i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.46

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 123233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares in the company, valued at $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 51.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

