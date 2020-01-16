HyperExchange Hits One Day Volume of $304.00 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. HyperExchange has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $304.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperExchange has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.03665828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00198668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00126887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

HyperExchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.