Huobi Token (HT) Reaches One Day Volume of $168.54 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $3.21 or 0.00036683 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, Gate.io and LBank. Huobi Token has a market cap of $748.03 million and $168.54 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.43 or 0.06077929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027421 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034707 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,222,866 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

