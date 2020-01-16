HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.60. The company had a trading volume of 738,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.02 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $137.30 and a 52-week high of $207.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $1,271,005.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,604,871.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,888. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.