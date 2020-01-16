Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after buying an additional 195,468 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 748,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,715,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $53.42 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

