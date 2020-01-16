HSBC’s (HSBA) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 905 ($11.90) to GBX 865 ($11.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.37) price objective (down previously from GBX 600 ($7.89)) on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 613.21 ($8.07).

Shares of HSBA stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 590.90 ($7.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,892,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 583.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 610.07. The company has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

