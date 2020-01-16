Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF) Shares Up 0.1%

Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.09 and last traded at C$10.04, 33,270 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 20,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.50.

About Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF)

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.