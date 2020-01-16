Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,752.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam R. Flatto acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.31 per share, with a total value of $321,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,370.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,753,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,579,361. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 101.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 803,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,113,000 after purchasing an additional 403,774 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,648,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,210,000 after acquiring an additional 324,348 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,746,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,909,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

NYSE:HHC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.82. The stock had a trading volume of 314,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $91.82 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.