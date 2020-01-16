Howard Capital Management Takes $225,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Howard Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $352,212.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.92. 164,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

