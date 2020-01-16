Howard Capital Management Sells 650 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Howard Capital Management lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.3% of Howard Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,029,000 after buying an additional 274,845 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after buying an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $303.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,436. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.