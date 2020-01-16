Howard Capital Management Has $1.79 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Howard Capital Management reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $15,005,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 62,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,901. The company has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average of $170.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $182.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

