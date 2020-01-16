Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.99

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.62. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 32,444 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The company has a market cap of $768.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $565.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.22 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $63,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter worth $96,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 158.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

