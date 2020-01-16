Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT Raised to

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities to in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Horizon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $129,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $3,019,395.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,991 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,839.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,598 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 233,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 128,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 329,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.