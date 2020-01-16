Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HMMJ) Trading Down 0.1%

Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HMMJ) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.59 and last traded at C$9.68, 831,840 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 513,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.56.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.