HOQU 24 Hour Volume Hits $146,074.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). HOQU has a total market cap of $295,913.00 and approximately $146,074.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

