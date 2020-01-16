Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

HOOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ HOOK traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 17,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,591. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, insider Igor Matushansky sold 10,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $103,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,411 shares in the company, valued at $490,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

