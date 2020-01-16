Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) VP Klaus Orlinger Sells 8,500 Shares

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) VP Klaus Orlinger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,358 shares in the company, valued at $83,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HOOK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,591. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.53.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,897,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $3,569,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOOK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

