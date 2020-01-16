Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547,493 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,707,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $647,297,000 after acquiring an additional 389,494 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.26. 2,215,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.19 and a 1 year high of $183.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

