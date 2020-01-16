Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $181.41. The stock had a trading volume of 865,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,366. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $137.19 and a 52-week high of $183.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.14 and a 200-day moving average of $171.91.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.