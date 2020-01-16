Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Receives $49.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut their price target on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $110,145.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,874.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 626,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,340. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.