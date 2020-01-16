Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64, approximately 706 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 162,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexindai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
The company has a market cap of $32.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX)
Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.
