Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HXL. Longbow Research lowered Hexcel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.43.

NYSE HXL opened at $76.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. Hexcel has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hexcel by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Hexcel by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

