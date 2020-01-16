Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 549,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.77. 6,821,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,280,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

