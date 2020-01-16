Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

HESM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

HESM traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,456. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $18,268,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,893,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after buying an additional 582,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,281,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after buying an additional 193,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 2,582.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 156,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

