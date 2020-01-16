Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Update

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 13,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $70.41. 1,085,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Hess has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hess will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.14%.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Hess by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Hess by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.