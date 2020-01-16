Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Short Interest Update

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

HFWA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.87. 3,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,540. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

