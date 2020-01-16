Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 775 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.89. 1,584,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,773. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

