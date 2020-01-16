Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases Shares of 1,365 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diageo by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diageo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Diageo by 117.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.30. The company had a trading volume of 335,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $139.55 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.35.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

