Hemenway Trust Co LLC Increases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 1.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 28,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

