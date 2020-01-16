Hemenway Trust Co LLC Grows Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 141.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,180 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. 2,553,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,265. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.