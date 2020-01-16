Hemenway Trust Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,459,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 288,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $4,051,414.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,085. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.44 and a 1-year high of $182.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.