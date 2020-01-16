Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 11,244 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $221.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

