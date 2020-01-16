Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Research analysts at Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bernstein Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.95.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 7,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.