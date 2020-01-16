Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 526,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HELE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.87. 136,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.57. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $196.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,997,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 140,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3,500.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,238 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,562,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 782.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.