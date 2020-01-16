Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) vs. Citizens Financial Group (NASDAQ:CFG) Head-To-Head Survey

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 23.03% 9.92% 1.21% Citizens Financial Group 22.29% 8.85% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heartland Financial USA and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Financial Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.18%. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $41.64, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Citizens Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Citizens Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $574.98 million 3.17 $117.00 million $3.52 14.12 Citizens Financial Group $7.35 billion 2.33 $1.72 billion $3.56 11.06

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Citizens Financial Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, brokerage services, employer sponsored plans, and insurance products, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through a network of 119 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 1,100 branches and 2,900 ATMs in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 140 retail and commercial non-branch offices in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.