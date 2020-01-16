Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.90 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its FY 2019
IntraDay guidance to 4.10-4.35 EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.43.
Shares of HIIQ stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $271.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
