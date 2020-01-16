Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.90 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its FY 2019

IntraDay guidance to 4.10-4.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of HIIQ stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $271.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

