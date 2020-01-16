Head to Head Analysis: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) vs. 58.com (NASDAQ:WUBA)

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 58.com and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com 40.54% 24.00% 17.05% DouYu International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares 58.com and DouYu International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com $1.91 billion 5.39 $310.23 million $1.94 35.77 DouYu International $544.52 million 5.41 -$130.57 million N/A N/A

58.com has higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of 58.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of 58.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 58.com and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com 0 4 2 0 2.33 DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57

58.com currently has a consensus target price of $68.88, indicating a potential downside of 0.75%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. Given DouYu International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than 58.com.

Summary

58.com beats DouYu International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 58.com

58.com Inc. operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services. The company also operates Zhuan Zhuan, an online used goods trading and service platform; and 58 Town, a rural version of 58.com. Its platform offers content in the categories, including real estate, jobs, automotive, yellow pages, and used goods. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

