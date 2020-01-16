HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Cut by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.62. The stock had a trading volume of 519,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,595. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

