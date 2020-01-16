HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.14% from the company’s previous close.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.59.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $283,400.00. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,859,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,552,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 369,590 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

